Westwood Management Corp IL Acquires 17,166 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up approximately 1.4% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

APTV stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.76. The company had a trading volume of 21,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,000. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.54. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

