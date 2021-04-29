Westwood Management Corp IL Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 115,400 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 0.4% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 263.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,075 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $228,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $1,462,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,879.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $234.31. 123,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $155.08 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

