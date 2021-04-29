Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 38,127 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 279.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,127 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,018.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 113,827 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

