Whittier Trust Co. Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after buying an additional 540,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after buying an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average is $63.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

