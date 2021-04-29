Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.04 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS stock opened at $210.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $138.66 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.94.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

