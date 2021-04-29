Whittier Trust Co. Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,759,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $914,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.43 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.