Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $313.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.10. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

