Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.03. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

COR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.