Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

