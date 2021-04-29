Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $153.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.95. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,506,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

