Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

MO stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

