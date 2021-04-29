Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 232 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $204.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.70. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $106.10 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

