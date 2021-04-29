William Blair Comments on Kemper Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Kemper in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Kemper stock opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $85.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kemper by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 668.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Kemper news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

