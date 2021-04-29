William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s FY2023 earnings at $23.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RH. Wedbush increased their target price on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.67.

Shares of RH opened at $720.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.65. RH has a one year low of $129.11 and a one year high of $726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in RH by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 4.1% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

