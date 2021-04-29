William Blair Weighs in on Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Medpace in a report released on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Medpace stock opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.55.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,410 shares of company stock valued at $28,508,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Medpace by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.