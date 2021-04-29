Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.13. 775,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,301. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $173.06 and a 1 year high of $248.30. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.14.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLTW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.25.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.