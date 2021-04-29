Wings (WINGS) Hits One Day Volume of $35,045.00

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Wings has a market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $35,045.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0957 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wings has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00067295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00076706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.15 or 0.00816652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00097547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001578 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

