Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $172.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $156.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 163.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.21. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after buying an additional 207,095 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after buying an additional 97,504 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

