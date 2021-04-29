Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

WZZZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $16.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

