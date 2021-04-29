WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

WNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

WNS stock opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. WNS has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in WNS by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

