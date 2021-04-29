Wolfe Research Reaffirms “Peer Perform” Rating for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $167.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $188.00. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PXD. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:PXD opened at $157.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.