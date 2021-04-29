WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:WPP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,464. WPP has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 716.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WPP in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

