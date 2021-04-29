WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
NYSE:WPP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,464. WPP has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24.
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.