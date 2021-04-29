WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 124.4% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,141,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WRIT opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. WRIT Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
WRIT Media Group Company Profile
