Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $74.77. 772,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,667. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $75.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -155.77, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.