Xend Finance Achieves Market Cap of $16.98 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $16.98 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00275086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $575.26 or 0.01056139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00025747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00707583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,111.35 or 1.01180680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

