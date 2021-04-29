Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,227 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 118,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $24.52 on Thursday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cross Research downgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.