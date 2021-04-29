Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 31st total of 999,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 198.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinyi Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:XYIGF opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Xinyi Glass has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, architectural, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

