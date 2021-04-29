Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,500 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 31st total of 999,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 198.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xinyi Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:XYIGF opened at $3.37 on Thursday. Xinyi Glass has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, architectural, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

