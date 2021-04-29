XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley Sells 61,200 Shares of Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

S Jacobs Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56.

NYSE:XPO opened at $136.55 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $139.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.53, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,222,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,324,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.17.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

