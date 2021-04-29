Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on YRI. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.86.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of YRI stock traded down C$0.26 on Thursday, reaching C$5.63. 1,313,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$9.29. The stock has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.54.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$595,405.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,248,360 shares in the company, valued at C$12,523,365.20. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$41,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,675 shares in the company, valued at C$1,237,743. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.