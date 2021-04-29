Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Yandex alerts:

NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,633,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,738. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.74, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Yandex by 117.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Yandex by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.