Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.75 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on YGR. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Yangarra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price (up from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.46.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE YGR traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.08. 537,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$92.21 million and a P/E ratio of 18.95. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.