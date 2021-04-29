Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.16

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.16 and traded as low as C$12.11. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$12.43, with a volume of 1,252 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.30. The company has a market cap of C$345.91 million and a PE ratio of 5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.54, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$76.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.8300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

