Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.39). Yelp posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.68 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YELP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

YELP opened at $40.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -237.93 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 531.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Yelp by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

