Yelp (YELP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.68 million. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YELP opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Yelp has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.93 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

