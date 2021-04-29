YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Holdings Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,309,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after acquiring an additional 452,655 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,644,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,013,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after acquiring an additional 306,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YETI. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

YETI stock opened at $87.62 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.36.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

