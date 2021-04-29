yTSLA Finance Price Tops $13.63 on Major Exchanges (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be bought for about $13.63 or 0.00025426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $904,951.99 and approximately $166,792.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded up 413.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00066876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00278654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $595.68 or 0.01111596 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00026450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.46 or 0.00717440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,435.20 or 0.99714393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,418 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

yTSLA Finance Coin Trading

