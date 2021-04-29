Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Yum China has increased its dividend payment by 140.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of YUMC opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

