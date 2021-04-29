Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

NYSE:YUMC traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.42. 3,125,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,416. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $64.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

