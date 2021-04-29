Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 164.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $79.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.63.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

