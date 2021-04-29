Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of ITCI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.27. 7,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,092,437.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,555,405.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $203,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 7.8% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 24,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

