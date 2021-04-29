Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $6.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.70. The stock had a trading volume of 744,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,325. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,683.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 126,651 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

