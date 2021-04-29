Zacks: Analysts Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Post -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.50). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $5.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

