Zacks: Analysts Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Post -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.50). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 107,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $5.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.