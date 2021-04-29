Zacks: Analysts Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $827.65 Million

Brokerages expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post $827.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $835.00 million. Ciena reported sales of $894.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ciena.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.06. 1,547,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,154. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $534,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,502. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ciena (CIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.