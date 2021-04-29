Zacks: Analysts Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.77. Customers Bancorp reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 419.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,627 shares of company stock worth $1,068,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $32.78 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.55.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

