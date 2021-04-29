Zacks: Analysts Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.40. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of EGP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.56. 147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.38 and its 200 day moving average is $140.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $158.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

