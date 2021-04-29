Zacks: Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to Announce -$1.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the lowest is ($1.61). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 280%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($3.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.62 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on H shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $795,915.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.22. 309,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $41.87 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

