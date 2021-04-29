Zacks: Analysts Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.24 Million

Analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report sales of $87.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.70 million and the lowest is $84.35 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $93.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $356.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.91 million to $365.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $373.60 million, with estimates ranging from $362.18 million to $386.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 107,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $33,532.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.