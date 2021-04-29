Zacks: Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $4.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 52.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $1,427,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $32.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a current ratio of 59.10. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $33.28.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.