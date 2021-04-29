Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.11. Amdocs posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $76.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amdocs by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 98,712 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

