Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.78. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $136.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.